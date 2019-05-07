Big Data Science: Establishing Data-Driven Institutions through Advanced Analytics (EDUCAUSE Review)

"From improving student success to forming optimal strategies that can maximize corporate and foundational relationships, data analytics is now higher education's divining rod. Faculty and administration alike make daily decisions that impact the future of our institutions and our students. Departments establish curriculums; labs invest in new technologies; we admit students, hire faculty, monitor meal plans, and define security protocols. How can we optimize those decisions over the coming years? How do we know if we are meeting our goals? Can we use our data to make better decisions?"—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Data can help drive the decision making process, but to truly harness its power collaboration and communication between campus stakeholders are necessary. EDUCAUSE Review breaks it down.