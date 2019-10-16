Biamp TesiraFORTÉ Certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms

The What: Biamp's TesiraFORTÉ is now Certified for Microsoft Teams, delivering Biamp's professional audio quality to Microsoft Teams Rooms in medium and large conferencing spaces.

The What Else: Tesira DSPs use Biamp's advanced Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC) technology to eliminate common sources of echo during videoconferencing in medium-to-large collaboration spaces. Tesira also supports bidirectional mute synchronization to share mute or unmute commands with Microsoft Teams Rooms. This means the microphones accurately display mute status (red or green) and pass mute commands to the overall system with the push of a button.

"Achieving Microsoft Teams Rooms certification uniquely positions Biamp to serve the needs of our customers," said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president, corporate development, Biamp. "As a certified DSP, Tesira is easy to deploy, delivering professional-grade AV faster and more efficiently for enterprises using Microsoft Teams Rooms in medium and large meeting spaces."

"Having the Biamp TesiraFORTÉ DSP now be Certified for Microsoft Teams is an important milestone for Microsoft Teams Rooms," said Ilya Bukshteyn, partner director, microsoft teams devices. "Certified DSPs enable Microsoft Teams Rooms to deliver superior audio experiences, compatibility, and reliability in a broad range of rooms and complex environments, including customized environments such as executive boardrooms and multipurpose rooms."

The Bottom Line: The Biamp products certified for use with Microsoft Teams Rooms include the TesiraFORTÉ AVB VT4 conferencing solution and the Tesira EX-UBT expander when paired with Sennheiser TCC2 microphones. Additional solutions are currently in process to be certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms.