beyerdynamic Updates Phonum Speakerphone Firmware

The What: beyerdynamic is offering a firmware update for Phonum, the company’s wireless Bluetooth and USB speakerphone with high-quality sound transmission.

The What Else: One of the most notable updates is the improved button synchronization using Microsoft Teams. This improvement includes optimizing the joint operation between Phonum and Microsoft Teams when a USB connection is active (including easier answering/hanging up calls and synchronous mute function). It also has a USB auto power-on: as soon as Phonum is connected to a powered-on laptop via a USB cable, the device starts automatically and is immediately ready for operation. When connected to a charging device, an automatic announcement of the battery status is made.

Several audio enhancements are included in the firmware update. The volume levels have been set to maximum sound with minimum distortion and the last used volume is saved for the next session. Regarding the voice call enhanced routing engine, the voice output has been prioritized (over music), independent of the connection source. If the Phonum is connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth in addition to an active USB connection (laptop), the existing voice application is prioritized. Secondary voice calls are now possible; the device will provide user notifications with blinking LEDs. Active calls via the communication platform will not be interrupted by incoming calls via Bluetooth anymore.

A notable bug fix: no possible distortion noise from Bluetooth devices during voice call via a USB connection.

The Bottom Line: Phonum combines three capsules in the microphone for high-quality sound with proprietary technology that captures all spoken words and eliminates echo sound or background noise. Designed for mobile conferences over the internet, Phonum operates through Bluetooth with a PC, laptop or smartphone. For increased functionality, the Phonum features a USB port for applications with poor radio communication. To download and install the full firmware update, visit beyerdynamic's website