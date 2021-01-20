Beth Warren to Keynote The Digital Signage Event

Noted digital signage professional Beth Warren of Creative Realities, Inc. is set to keynote The Digital Signage Event , hosted by Systems Contractor News and AVNation, on March 4.

During her keynote, titled “Potent, Powerful, Purposeful: How Digital Signage Can Increase Your Bottom Line,” Warren will explore how digital signage technologies can help drive the acquisition of new customers and retention of current ones, and show how to ensure digital remains a source of business growth irrespective of vertical or consumer target.

The Digital Signage Event brings together the industry's foremost experts for an educational experience you won't want to miss—plus you'll be able to check out all of the latest digital signage technologies in our virtual exhibit hall.



“As customers get back into the real world, we’ll need to make sure we have systems that are ready to deliver the stories retailers and others are looking to tell,” said Tim Albright, founder, AVNation. “Beth will help you create powerful experiences and serve up purposeful messages.”

“The focus of the session is to guide those considering digital as commercial or visual merchandising tool to assess choices as they would any other media or marketing lever—so that it earns its right for funding,” added Warren. “I look forward to speaking at the event and receiving live questions from the audience on March 4.”

Held virtually on March 4, The Digital Signage Event will take a deep dive into the ever-expanding world of digital signage—panels will cover everything from DooH to video walls and digital signage software. The event will also feature a digital exhibit hall showcasing new and innovative digital signage products from major manufacturers like Sony and more.

The Digital Signage Event is free to attend for qualified* integrators, consultants, content creators, technology managers, and the like.

