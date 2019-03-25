Best Sources for Free Digital Textbooks and More (Campus Technology)

"'Open' has become a definite thing. According to the latest public accounting, there were nearly 1.5 billion Creative Commons-licensed works in the world available for use in teaching and learning, including whole courses, textbooks, images, videos, quizzes, syllabi, lectures, homework assignments, labs, games and simulations."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Digital books are often much more affordable, but they also allow instructors to personalize learning in new ways and remix / mix content. Check out the exciting news from MIT Open Courseware and other open-licensed electronic editions. Are we *finally* at an open, digital textbook tipping point?