Imagination Park Entertainment has been contracted by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to provide an augmented reality (AR) experience as part of its fundraising initiatives via the company’s XenoHolographic product suite. The Basketball Hall of Fame is the first sports museum to license Imagination Park’s XenoHolographic solution.

"Our supporters will be treated to an augmented reality experience on their mobile phones in which Hall of Famers will deliver a personal message about the Hall of Fame ," said Scott Zuffeleto, vice president of philanthropy, "Imagination Park created an AR platform that allows the Basketball Hall of Fame to easily manage our AR fundraising programs internally and keep content fresh and up-to-date."

"We are truly honored to be selected by the Basketball Hall of Fame to provide AR as a function of their fundraising campaign this year which will feature some of the greatest basketball stars in history as AR holographic experiences,” added Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO, Imagination Park. "This fundraising campaign will expose a significant number of sports fans to the XenoPlay mobile app and provide fans with a fun interactive way to assist the Hall of Fame in achieving their fundraising goals this year.”

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (or any museum) can develop interactive AR content to measure and understand how donors engage with their fundraising programs utilizing their mobile devices. They can use this information to further develop or refine campaigns, redeploying through their preferred channels.

To get a better sense of what the fans will see, download XenoPlay from your app store and check out the demo on www.imaginationpark.com.