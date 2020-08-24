Barix Introduces RackBox IP Paging and Intercom Station for Universal Communications

The What: Barix is bringing its IP paging and intercom expertise to large broadcast and emergency response networks with RackBox, a universal cloud-based, any-to-all platform for widespread delivery of critical messages.

Barix RackBox (Image credit: Barix)

The What Else: Initially custom-developed for a large national U.S. TV broadcaster, Barix has now productized RackBox to serve a broader set of paging and intercom needs inside and outside the broadcast industry. In addition to TV and radio networks, RackBox is designed for professional alarm and notification applications over military, emergency response, and business networks that serve many locations. RackBox’s single-button user interface enables immediate delivery of important messages to all stations over local and wide-area networks.

RackBox systems are infinitely scalable, with each device programmable as a transmitter, receiver, or both.

Using independent Barix AudioSpread devices, the system replicates the live stream globally to receivers anywhere without depending on multicast or complicated configurations. An optional management portal supports real-time monitoring and central configuration.

The Bottom Line: The 19-inch 1U RackBox integrates Barix’s IPAM400 IP Audio module at its core, with support for multiple audio formats, interfaces, and IP-based streaming and control. The Linux-based programmable module adapts the latest standards, allowing users to comfortably operate RackBox on standard IP networks as well as the public Internet.