Barco Introduces MVL-721 Control Room Visualization System

The What: Barco’s OverView MVL-721 is a 16:9 LED rear-projection cube video wall with specs and resolution to suit the needs of control room operators in locations where space is not a constraint. A re-engineered version of Barco’s LED RPC video wall, the MVL-721 offers a well-balanced set of essential features and a special focus on sustainability, with low power consumption, a long product lifetime, and the ability to upcycle.

The What Else: The next-generation LED light source drastically improves the brightness of the MVL-721. With a 55 percent increase in maximum engine light output compared with the first-generation model, the MVL-721 can be deployed in virtually all indoor lighting conditions. This increase in brightness is realized with the exact same power needs. With the improved energy efficiency, the solution achieves the eco green score in Barco’s stringent Eco score methodology. This ranking ensures the product fits in with Barco’s corporate sustainability strategy, whose goal is to reduce the energy footprint of its products by 25 percent (baseline 2015).

(Image credit: Barco)

MVL-721 also brings an important step up in reliability, featuring redundant inputs to ensure a continuous data flow, an optional external power supply with automatic failover, and a light source lifetime of over 100,000 hours.

The MVL-721’s Video Wall Manager software streamlines installation, configuration, and control of the video wall. The cloud-based Video Wall Management Suite allows remote monitoring and diagnostics for Barco video walls, allowing AV system integrators and managed service providers the ability to remotely manage the complete installed base from a central location. This not only lowers operational costs, but also ensures faster and more effective troubleshooting and increased customer satisfaction.

The Bottom Line: The MVL-721 is expected to begin shipping in October.