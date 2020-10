"Many students felt their educational experience suffered during COVID-19 when campuses shut down and when learning moved online, according to a number of surveys–and now, many seem to want to return to campus."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For institutions planning on reopening this fall, campus will look very different than last year. Social distancing, smaller classes, and rearranged classrooms will be necessary to help keep the virus from spreading around the campus community.