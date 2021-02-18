B-Tech Releases Mounting Solution for the Mersive Solstice Pod

The What: B-Tech AV Mounts has released a mount for the Mersive Solstice Pod. Users wishing to mount the pod will now be able to use the BT7886 from B-Tech—an official mounting partner to Mersive—to secure the device in any configuration that suits their application.

B-Tech Mount for the Mersive Solstice Pod (Image credit: B-Tech AV Mounts)

The What Else: Designed by B-Tech’s in-house product design team, the BT7886 Mersive Solstice Pod Mounting Cradle allows the pod to be mounted in a variety of different configurations according to the user’s needs—directly to a wall or underside of a desk, to a compatible B-Tech accessory collar for pole mounting, or to the back of a screen when used in conjunction with an existing screen mount.

The Bottom Line: With features that include an open design to help keep the mounted pod cool when in use, security screws, and an integrated slot for a Kensington lock (lock not included) to help prevent unauthorized removal of the device, B-Tech says the BT7886 is a convenient, practical, and easy to install solution.