B-Tech AV Mounts, Exertis Pro AV Partner for Exclusive Distribution in Canada

B-Tech AV Mounts (opens in new tab) announced a new distribution agreement with Exertis Pro AV Canada (opens in new tab), making it Exertis Pro AV's exclusive distribution partner for the country, beginning from the start of June.

This partnership means Exertis Pro AV is now B-Tech’s exclusive distribution partner for the whole of the United States and Canada, following Exertis’ acquisition of Almo Professional AV, who had been distributing B-Tech’s range of professional mounting solutions throughout the U.S. since September last year.

“After the challenges of the last few years, we recognized the industry needed an AV distributor managed in Canada, by Canadians, for Canadian resellers,” said Raad Raad, vice president of Exertis Pro AV Canada. “I am thrilled to be leading this next generation of commercial AV distribution in Canada. This exciting partnership with B-Tech allows us to leverage our evolving strategy for growth in the Canadian market.”

Exertis Pro AV recently launched its dedicated Canadian division. With a CTS and DSCE certified Canadian team covering everything from business operations and product management through to sales, marketing, and distribution, they ship product to resellers throughout the country from facilities in both Eastern and Western Canada.

(Image credit: B-Tech AV Mounts)

“Partnering with Exertis Pro AV will further B-Tech’s brand awareness throughout Canada and together we’ll be able to provide the highest level of support to the reseller network," said Tiffany Dozier, B-Tech’s vice president of sales for North America. "Exertis has an exceptional team supporting their resellers and the B-Tech sales team will provide extensive pre-sales support. We recommend the best solution for any given project and stay involved throughout to ensure a successful outcome for everyone involved.”

Adding B-Tech to their portfolio of solutions gives Exertis and their resellers a one-stop shop for all of their mounting needs, thanks to B-Tech’s huge range of stocked mounts. This alongside its custom capabilities, is backed up by a 50-year pedigree.

Established in London in 1972, B-Tech launched its North American operation, B-Tech AV Mounts, in 2019, after a period of sustained sales growth through a distribution partner in California in the two years prior. Since then, demand for B-Tech mounting solutions has continued to grow and this month the team has moved into new, larger offices in Brea, California, where they look forward to welcoming customers for demos and training.