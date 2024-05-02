AVPro Edge Expands MXnet Evolution II Lineup—Here's What You Need to Know

AVPro Edge has introduced an MXnet Evolution II encoder , an MXnet Evolution II decoder, and an MXnet Evolution II wall plate encoder. These new models increase installation efficiency and flexibility by adding compatibility with Dante audio to the enhanced video quality of MXnet Evolution II, providing integrators with critical endpoint options while simultaneously consolidating wiring paths.

“Our objective with these new MXnet EV2 solutions was to assist our integration partners who deploy Dante audio, but send the data across an independent network,” explained Matt Murray, CTO at AVPro Edge. “Integrators appreciate the exceptional quality of the MXnet ecosystem, and the addition of these Dante endpoints effectively simplifies long cable runs into single-destination endpoint routes, enabling integrators to use these devices as break-out bridges, leapfrogging encoded signals closer to the Dante devices in the system.”

MXnet Evolution II Encoder and Decoder Solutions: Installations that systematically deploy Dante audio but segregate it to an independent network can now simplify long-haul transport cabling to a single endpoint. Dante streams are ferried from the EV2 encoder to any EV2 decoder endpoint, bringing encoded signals closer to Dante devices. As an example, Dante-enabled amplifiers can be strategically located physically closer to the speaker systems they will power, potentially overcoming Dante’s 100-meter Category cable distance threshold while also minimizing the length required for analog speaker wire. Dante-equipped self-amplified speakers may also take advantage of merged centralized stream routes. Creative application of these new MXnet EV2 devices will result in significant material and labor savings for system deployments.

MXnet Evolution II Wall Plate: The AC-MXNET-1G-EV2WP is an MXnet Evolution II encoder with selectable switching between HDMI and USB-C inputs packaged in an elegant, low-profile, PoE-powered wall plate. Similar in function to the model AC-MXnet-1G EV2, system encoding may now be placed where it is most convenient. A/V signals are converted into precision multicast data packets, routed to any or all system decoders via Category 6A cable tethered to an MXnet PoE network switch.