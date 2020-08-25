Avocor Windows Collaboration Displays Certified for Microsoft Teams

The What: Avocor’s AVW-6555 is now the first Windows collaboration display certified for Microsoft Teams, according to the company. Featuring an interactive display, natural inking, and IoT sensor technologies, the AVW-6555 is also certified for Microsoft Azure IoT.

The What Else: Users can drive content from a laptop to the display with the Type-C single-cable solution, allowing access to content, control of the integrated camera and far-field mic array for video and audio, as well as providing hardwired Ethernet connection and charging power to the laptop.

Related: The Technology Manager's Guide to Conference Rooms

The Windows collaboration display by Avocor was developed in collaboration with Microsoft and is designed to enable teamwork. It offers smooth touch with a finger, even while wearing gloves, or when using the included fine-tipped stylus and eraser. The inking is accurate down to the pixel, and the native 4K resolution optically bonded glass-surfaced display creates lifelike images. Easy access to the full suite of Microsoft 365 productivity tools makes the WCD a room-scale extension of a user’s laptop, empowering people who are in the room, or who are participating online, to share and edit content and engage in creative thinking and problem solving in real-time.

In addition to being an integrated collaboration tool for teamwork, the Windows collaboration display by Avocor is certified for Azure IoT. Featuring an array of built-in IoT sensors that can connect to Avocor Aquarius Workspace Intelligence, an Avocor subscription service based on Azure, facility managers can utilize the environmental data they collect to make real-time adjustments as well as future room and investment planning. Aquarius Workspace Intelligence software provides real-time analysis of meeting spaces by pulling data from Avocor’s W series collaboration displays and existing Microsoft 365 meeting data to deliver insights through dashboards. By combining sensor data with Microsoft 365 meeting information, Avocor Aquarius enables management to gain insights about meeting room utilization. It also allows for Over The Air (OTA) upgrades and provides the flexible management needed to make important decisions about office facilities and increase room and UC hardware ROI. Avocor will provide access to its Aquarius WSI software for 90 days standard for its W series displays. However, all AVW-6555’s purchased in 2020 will receive an entire year of Aquarius WSI at no charge.

(Image credit: Avocor)

“Avocor and Microsoft share a goal of providing seamless, sophisticated technology to allow companies and their team members to achieve more, from wherever they are working,” said Scott Hix, CEO, Avocor. “As Microsoft Teams is well-established and continues rapid adoption, we’re seeing a market demand for collaboration technology that can support it. Being certified as a Teams device means that we’re enabling seamless communication from a device standpoint, by developing simple and easy-to-set-up solutions that reduce time spent on troubleshooting. From a collaboration standpoint, Avocor is accelerating teamwork and bringing teams together to get more done in the Microsoft ecosystem they already know and use.”

“We are pleased that Avocor is empowering people and teams by making it easy to come together and collaborate,” said Albert Kooiman, director of Microsoft Teams devices partner engineering and certification, Microsoft Corp. “The Windows collaboration displays from Avocor, now certified for Microsoft Teams, make it easy for individuals to connect their PC and seamlessly share Microsoft 365 and Teams on a room-size display, so everyone in the room and online can work together.”

The Bottom Line: Designed to enhance collaboration and accelerate teamwork, the Avocor AVW-6555 also provides analysis of meeting space utilization through integrated certified Azure IoT sensors. Well suited for focus rooms, the AVW-6555 provides native integration with Teams video and audio-conferencing capabilities immediately upon connection to a computer with Teams installed.

The 65-inch AVW-6555 Windows collaboration display by Avocor will be available globally in Q3 for $6,999 USD (Americas & APAC), £5,999GBP (UK& Ireland), €6,999 EUR (EMEA).