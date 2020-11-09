Avnu Alliance Announces Pro AV Entry-Level Membership to Support Milan Demand

Avnu Alliancehas announced a new Milan Associate Membership Level to give manufacturers of professional audio/video equipment a lower-cost path to certifying Milan end devices, broadening the Milan ecosystem and bringing end users in the pro AV market more choice of interoperable end devices.

(Image credit: Avnu Alliance)

In early 2020, Avnu Alliance approved a Milan Module Certification Mechanism to allow manufacturers of professional audio video modules to test and certify Milan modules through Avnu Alliance. By using certified Milan modules, manufacturers can quickly and easily develop professional audio devices built on Milan, saving development time and costs according to the organization.

Now, with the new Milan Associate membership, companies can join Avnu Alliance at an entry-level membership costing $1,000 per year, in order to certify products that use Milan-certified modules are fully tested, certified, and can be marketed with the Milan-certified logo.

“As market interest in Milan has grown, Avnu Alliance has remained committed to expanding the Milan-certified ecosystem of devices. Avnu created a mechanism to support Milan module development and certification, which will in turn make it easier for pro audio manufacturers to add Milan to their product lines. Now, as further investment in this goal, Avnu is proud to open this entry-level membership that will lower the threshold for companies of all sizes to certify and market Milan devices,” said Greg Schlechter, Avnu Alliance president. “This is one more important step in supporting this growing, open ecosystem. Avnu Alliance’s Certification Task Group is also working diligently to create low-cost test tools and test plans that will streamline the path to certification and market for Milan devices. Certified modules, which will be available on the market soon, more membership options, and additional methods for testing have been common requests of the growing base of companies and people interested in Milan. We look forward to seeing the additional innovative products added to the ecosystem that this enables.”

Milan Associate members of Avnu may submit professional audio end devices for certification testing and get access to final Milan specifications and market requirement documents, as well as Avnu test tools for in-house Milan product testing at a reduced rate. Milan Associate members are also invited to annual member meetings and can be listed on Avnu Alliance website.

Manufacturers interested in joining workgroups within Avnu to collaborate with other members and collectively define Milan requirements for the future are still welcome to join Avnu Alliance as a Promoter member to ensure their unique development needs are met.

Manufacturers interested in exploring Milan implementation and membership in Avnu Alliance should visit avnu.org/Milan or get in touch with Milan@Avnu.org or join the Milan Forum.

Details on Milan-certified module availability will be released in December 2020. Details on the Milan Associate Membership can be found here.