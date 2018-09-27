AVMI Taps Fiona Kelly to Lead Ireland Office

Fiona Kelly

AVMI has appointed Fiona Kelly as its new sales manager for Ireland and its new office opening in Dublin. Both the appointment and office opening are a result of increasing demand from global clients in Southern and Northern Ireland.

Kelly will be responsible for leading an Irish sales team, driving new business opportunities, strengthening existing relationships and building AVMI’s operational capabilities across Ireland to better serve the demands of new and existing clients. Kelly joins AVMI with over 10 years of industry experience.

“As our international business goes from strength to strength, it’s an exciting time for AVMI and we are pleased to welcome Fiona to the team,” said Ed Cook, CEO of AVMI. “Fiona will be an asset to our team and brings with her the relevant experience and expertise that is needed to propel the Ireland business forward.”

“I am very pleased to join AVMI at this exciting time. AVMI work with some of the world’s most prestigious brands and I look forward to establishing close relationships with these clients to help support and drive their global initiatives,” said Kelly of her appointment.