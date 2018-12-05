AVIXA's Certified Technology Specialist Program Extends Global Reach

AVIXA has extended the global reach of its Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) program, which is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). Through ANSI's acceptance as a signatory of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) Multilateral Recognition Arrangement (MLA), the CTS program has gained a higher level of international recognition.

"AVIXA is a global association, and we champion initiatives that support a global workforce," said Adrienne Knick, director of certification at AVIXA. "The work our members do requires them to cross international borders and recognition of their professional certification does now, too."

For more than 30 years, AVIXA has administered the CTS program, which is recognized as the leading AV professional credential. There are three CTS credentials: general (CTS), design (CTS-D), and installation (CTS-I). There are currently more than 12,000 CTS holders and over 2,000 of those are CTS-D or CTS-I holders.

Being admitted to the IAF MLA further demonstrates that ANSI accreditation follows global requirements for accreditation bodies (ISO/IEC 17011) and has successfully shown its competence through a rigorous peer evaluation process.

Many government bodies only accept certifications that are accredited by an in-country accreditation body or an IAF MLA signatory. With ANSI's acceptance to the IAF MLA, AVIXA's certifications are now equivalent to those accredited by local accreditation bodies in over 34 countries. This number will continue to grow as more accreditation bodies become signatories.

"ANSI accreditation provides assurance that the three certifications offered by AVIXA meet the stringent requirements of ISO/IEC 17024 and acceptance of these certifications among signatories to the IAF Multilateral Recognition Arrangement (MLA) for Persons," said Dr. Vijay Krishna, senior director, credentialing accreditation programs, ANSI.