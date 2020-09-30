AVIXA Xperience 2020 Now Available

The latest edition of Xperience from AVIXA and Systems Contractor News highlights real-world examples of AV done right and offers thought-leadership and technology solutions for getting back to work as the world re-opens.

(Image credit: Future)

Xperience 2020 Highlights

Welcome to the Story Universe

By Margot Douaihy, Ph.D.

Experience architect Claus Raasted urges AV stakeholders to boldly go where no firm has gone before.

Read more on page 16.

An Otherworldly Area to be Experienced

By Cindy Davis

AREA15 brings a unique immersive entertainment and retail experience to Las Vegas.

Read more on page 20.

eSports Evolution

By Matt Pruznick

Esports Stadium Arlington sets the gold standard for competitive gaming arenas.

Read more on page 32.