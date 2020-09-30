AVIXA Xperience 2020 Now Available

The latest edition of Xperience from AVIXA and Systems Contractor News highlights real-world examples of AV done right and offers thought-leadership and technology solutions for getting back to work as the world re-opens.
Xperience 2020 Highlights
Welcome to the Story Universe
By Margot Douaihy, Ph.D.
Experience architect Claus Raasted urges AV stakeholders to boldly go where no firm has gone before.
An Otherworldly Area to be Experienced
By Cindy Davis
AREA15 brings a unique immersive entertainment and retail experience to Las Vegas.
eSports Evolution
By Matt Pruznick
Esports Stadium Arlington sets the gold standard for competitive gaming arenas.