AVIXA Women's Council L.A. Group Hosts Successful Inaugural Event

The AVIXA Women’s Council Los Angeles (AWC LA) Group hosted its inaugural event at the Tournament House in Pasadena, headquarters for the Tournament of Roses Parade. The group welcomed over 40 members from the association to a Summer Social at the Pasadena landmark.

The event featured a keynote presentation by Nan Johnson, founding member of Pasadena Celebrates 2020, about the 100th anniversary of the women’s right to vote—including plans to celebrate this monumental occasion with a float at the Rose Parade on Jan. 1, 2020 themed “Years of Hope: Years of Courage”.

Watch the keynote by Nan Johnson in the video below.

Attendees also enjoyed tours of the iconic Wrigley Mansion, and a reception with hors d’oeuvres, wine and refreshments sponsored by Villa Gardens, a Pasadena senior living retirement community.

For more information about AVIXA Women’s Council, visit: https://www.avixa.org/about-avixa/membership/committees-councils/avixa-women-s-council