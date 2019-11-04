AVIXA Women's Council Groups in California and Spinitar Partner with Local Charity

The AVIXA Women’s Council SoCal, Los Angeles, and San Diego Groups, along with Spinitar, are coordinating a Diaper Drive to benefit MOMS Orange County , a non-profit providing access to prenatal care and healthcare resources for those in need. In conjunction with the MOMS Orange County Holiday Giving Program, the groups are asking for donations of diapers and baby essentials.

"As a Council, we’ve always been supportive of our local communities, and we've chosen to give back through the MOMS Orange County Holiday Giving Program," said Brandy Alvarado, business development manager at Mad Systems and AVIXA Women’s Council chair. "The holidays are stressful enough—imagine adding to that stress by not being able to provide diapers or clothing for your baby. I'm proud of our group—and the employees at Spinitar—for their desire to help those in need."

“The Spinitar family takes great pride in giving back and being a part of a greater good,” added Spinitar principal, Jeff Irvin. “To that end, we’re an active participant in this year’s AVIXA Women’s Council Diaper Drive, helping those in need of a little extra support during the holiday season. Please join us as we lend a helping hand!”

The AVIXA Women's Council Diaper Drive will run through Dec. 12 with drop-off locations throughout L.A., San Diego, and Southern California. For a list of drop-off locations, click here. To make a monetary donation, click here.