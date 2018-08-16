AVIXA Opens InfoComm 2019 Call for Presenters

AVIXA is now accepting applications to speak at the 2019 InfoComm show. The show will be held June 8-14, 2019 in Orlando, FL.

Leading these vendor-neutral sessions allows presenters to reach a large audience and build a reputation for objective expertise, according to AVIXA. There are four different formats to choose from: 60, 90, or 120 minute seminars; or a four hour workshop.

"We're looking for sessions that focus on achieving end user outcomes—anything that shows how AV technology can be used to make people or organizations smarter, faster, more efficient, and just plain better," Rachel Bradshaw, AVIXA's director of program development.

The submission deadline is September 14, 2018. Submitters will be notified whether or not their InfoComm 2019 session has been accepted by December 2018.

To learn more, visit https://www.infocommshow.org/education--conferences/call-for-presenters