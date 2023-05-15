AVIXA, IABM Will Explore the Convergence of Broadcast Tech and Enterprise AV

The capture, storage, streaming, and distribution of broadcast-quality content has never been more critical to enterprises in the era of Teams and Zoom—and ‘UpStream,’ a new conference produced by AVIXA and IABM, will address these topics and more when it comes to London on June 26. A one-day event to be held at the QEII Centre, UpStream will be the first event of its kind to bring together broadcast technology suppliers with the providers of AV/IT solutions and the enterprise buyers who use them.

[The Nine 2023: AVIXA's Adrienne Knick] (opens in new tab)

“Broadcast-quality content production is no longer the sole preserve of direct-to-consumer [D2C] TV and movies,” said Dave Labuskes, CEO, AVIXA. “As part of their commitment to delivering high-value solutions for collaboration and hybrid work, today’s AV professionals are striving to give their enterprise customers access to broadcast-quality tools, while the customers themselves want the same level of compelling content in their meetings, staff presentations, corporate events, training, and education. We have created UpStream so that the enterprise AV value chain can see what’s possible for themselves and discuss their unique requirements with vendors of broadcast technology.”

[AVIXA Report: Surprising and Substantial Leap in Pro AV Growth] (opens in new tab)

Peter White, CEO, IABM, added: “IABM’s member companies, which include many of the world’s leading suppliers of media tech products, are accommodating the needs of enterprise AV service providers and end-users by adapting existing products and, increasingly, developing solutions to specifically meet the corporate market. UpStream offers these suppliers a unique opportunity to present these solutions to the AV community face-to-face in an environment designed to promote information sharing and inspire the next wave of broadcast-quality content production in enterprises.”

UpStream attendees will gain insight into a range of topics including criteria for the selection of streaming platforms; the deployment of broadcast tech in education and training environments; and the management of multi-location production workflows for corporate meetings and events.

[Follow the ROAD TO INFOCOMM 2023 at AV Network] (opens in new tab)

Attendance at UpStream is free for end-users and £90 for AV service providers, with a discount for AVIXA members. A limited number of sponsorship opportunities is available through IABM, with discounts for IABM members.