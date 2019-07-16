AVIXA Expands Commitment to Promoting AV Experiences in Hospitality

AVIXA has expanded its commitment to the hospitality industry by partnering with Questex Hospitality Group to raise awareness of better guest experiences and business outcomes resulting from the integration of audiovisual solutions in hotel design and operation. Questex brands include Hotel Management magazine, HOTEC Design, and the Annual Hotel Conference (AHC), among others.

The global market for pro AV products and services in hospitality is forecast to reach $7.5 billion in 2019 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6 percent through 2023, according to AVIXA’s Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA) report.

“Consumers have shifted from spending money on things to spending on experiences, and the hospitality AV market is set to capitalize on this trend,” said Brad Grimes, senior director of communications for AVIXA. “Through our participation at leading hospitality events, the industry will learn how AV technology can redefine the traditional guest experience.”

As part of its expanded commitment to the channel, AVIXA will host panel sessions at the Annual Hotel Conference, taking place October 9-10 in Manchester, England. AVIXA and Hotel Management will also co-host a roundtable discussion that will gather industry executives to explore the role of AV technology in hospitality.

AHC panels will gather leading U.K. and European hospitality industry executives and will be moderated by AVIXA chief global officer Sarah Joyce.

“Hospitality brands are at the forefront of demonstrating how to leverage integrated audiovisual experiences into better guest experiences and business outcomes,” Grimes said. “Our participation at these events will inspire attendees to think in new ways about the hotels and restaurants they design and operate.”