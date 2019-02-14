AVIXA and Future to Produce New Pre-InfoComm Magazine

AVIXA, producer of InfoComm, and Future U.S., publisher of the Official InfoComm Show Daily as well as Systems Contractor News and AV Technology, are creating a new joint publication—Xperience. Xperience will cover the forward-thinking people and sessions appearing at InfoComm 2019 in Orlando, FL on June 8-14, as well as showcasing some of category-defining technology solutions that will be on display.

More than a show preview, Xperience will present a roadmap to the trends and technologies that will be shaping the industry in near-future—including 8K, artificial intelligence and machine learning, 5G, AV over IP, and much more—all supported with an outlook for the global pro-AV industry from AVIXA’s Market Intelligence team.

In addition to expert analysis from industry leaders, Xperience will also showcase the business benefits of AV solutions, including how Google scales its enterprise AV; how Expedia’s HomeAway turns corporate meetings into events; and real-world solutions in retail, hospitality, and venues.

“Throughout the year, AVIXA is committed to helping grow awareness of the ways organizations benefit from audiovisual technologies, and to keeping the industry informed of trends in the market,” said Brad Grimes, AVIXA senior director of communications. “And every year, the InfoComm show is a physical manifestation of all the innovation, opportunity, and collaboration that characterizes the AV industry. Along with Future, we want to make Xperience reflective of our mission to create a hub for the industry and act as a catalyst for market growth.”

“Every InfoComm is a defining moment for the industry,” added Adam Goldstein, VP/market expert, Future U.S. “Xperience will provide a snapshot and lasting record of where the market stands and where it is going, and it will also give professionals a sneak preview into what attendance at InfoComm can do for them. This is an excellent opportunity to tease your new products and demonstrate your industry leadership.”

Xperience will be delivered to AVIXA and Future U.S.’s combined lists of 100,000+ AV integrators, consultants, content creators, and end users in hospitality, retail, corporate enterprise, and higher education as they are making their InfoComm 2019 plans.

