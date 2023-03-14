AVI-SPL Earns Advanced Specialization for Microsoft Teams Meetings, Meeting Rooms

AVI-SPL (opens in new tab) has achieved the Microsoft Advanced Specialization for Microsoft Teams Meetings and Meeting Rooms. This advanced specialization validates AVI-SPL’s exceptional skill and proven success in managing meeting room modernization projects based on Microsoft Teams.

For current and prospective customers, this designation showcases how AVI-SPL improves the workplace experience while reducing cost and complexity in hybrid work environments.

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2022] (opens in new tab)

“As a Microsoft Managed Partner, we focus on customer experience and business value created with Microsoft Teams meetings and meeting rooms,” said Tim Riek, executive vice president of technology services. “That value comes from building strong human connections and fostering natural collaboration in intelligent Teams meeting environments that are akin to face-to-face interactions.”

Achievement of this advanced specialization required AVI-SPL to be designated as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Modern Work and to attain a minimum threshold for monthly active usage (MAU) of Microsoft Teams Meetings in a trailing twelve-month period. The company also had to demonstrate Teams proficiency through customer delivery and individual staff technical certifications. Finally, AVI-SPL had to provide customer validation of impactful, large-scale Teams deployments.

[SCN Hybrid World: Workplace Products and Expert Tips] (opens in new tab)

One such example is the ongoing engagement AVI-SPL has with a major food and beverage brand who works closely with the company to define Microsoft-certified meeting room standards for their global offices. The customer started with a Microsoft Teams Room proof-of-concept pilot and then developed a catalog of room designs that ensure employees can connect and collaborate with ease using the same platform in their meeting rooms as they do on their desktop.

Global organizations of all sizes and sectors are migrating to or expanding their use of Microsoft Teams to improve user experience, enhance productivity, reduce operational costs, and consolidate and standardize their company communications and collaboration technologies. AVI-SPL has the deep expertise and demonstrated experience to enable these organizations to become more agile, inclusive, and secure with Microsoft Teams meetings and meeting rooms.