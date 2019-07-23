AVI-SPL acquires Digital Video Networks

As part of its strategic growth plan, AVI-SPL has acquired Digital Video Networks (DVN), an audiovisual and unified communications provider in the Southwestern U.S. AVI-SPL says the purchase will further strengthen its market leadership with additional talent and resources in a growing region while expanding the company’s leading global support and services delivery capabilities to current and prospective customers.

“Our goal is to be wherever our customers need us, whenever they need us, to meet their digital services goals,” said John Zettel, CEO of AVI-SPL. “With DVN joining AVI-SPL, we’re adding a tremendously talented team of professionals who share our customer-centric approach. We’re looking forward to strengthening our local presence in the Southwest and enhancing the experience for our multi-locational customers looking to standardize their technology company-wide.”

[AVI-SPL Founder Named to SCN Hall of Fame in Jan. 2019]

“The decision to join AVI-SPL made perfect sense for our customers and employees," added Digital Video Networks co-founder Bill Blair. "With the incredible growth we’re seeing in the area, both will enjoy the added resources and services AVI-SPL provides from a local and global level, ensuring we remain the southwest region’s most trusted and most capable technology provider for organizations undergoing digital transformation. It’s a perfect match at the ideal time.”

Over the past decade, AVI-SPL’s global reach has encompassed over 70,000 projects in more than 80 countries worldwide. With the acquisition finalized, DVN customers will immediately have access to AVI-SPL’s global solutions, including 24/7 coverage from four Global Services Operations Centers, and proactive monitoring and management capabilities via AVI-SPL's Symphony, which was named Best IoT Product by SCN Magazine at InfoComm 2019.