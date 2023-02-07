AVer CAM550 and VB342 Pro Certified for Microsoft Teams

AVer USA (opens in new tab) has earned Microsoft Teams certification for its CAM550, a dual lens camera with AI technology, and VB342 Pro, a high-quality 4K PTZ camera.

AVer’s CAM550 equips two 4K lenses to capture a complete view of the room with wide-angle clarity. The CAM550 is the first 4K PTZ camera with 12X optical zoom (24X total zoom) to frame meeting participants. The CAM550 includes a secondary AI lens designed to capture and automatically re-frame meeting participants moving in and around the room. Featuring picture-in-picture functions, the CAM550 simultaneously captures the speaker and a panoramic view of the room.

[Seeing Is Believing with These 17 Conference Cameras]

AVer’s VB342 Pro is equipped with a 4K PTZ camera to deliver crisp imagery in any meeting. Featuring a 92-degree 3.3x optical lens with 15x total zoom, the VB342 Pro delivers true-to-life video quality at up to 35’ away. The VB342 Pro includes AVer’s Audio Fence and beamforming technology to ensure outstanding sound for small to medium-sized meeting rooms. AVer Audio Fence technology is designed to turn any space into an uninterrupted meeting zone by silencing any distraction outside the viewing angle.

“Our latest certifications demonstrate AVer’s deep commitment to building and strengthening our relationship with Microsoft,” said Carl Harvell, director of product, video conferencing for AVer, Americas. “We continue expanding our Certified for Microsoft Teams product portfolio to provide users with feature-rich solutions to meet today’s collaboration needs. As a result of our latest certification, users can expect seamless collaboration and unified performance when integrating AVer’s CAM550 and VB342 Pro with Microsoft Teams.”

[Who's Ready for Hybrid?] (opens in new tab)

Featuring AI, including Smart Gallery and Gesture Control, the CAM550 and VB342 Pro are the latest collaboration and presentation solutions from Aver. When used directly with the Teams desktop client, outside of Microsoft Teams Rooms, AVer’s Smart Gallery technology captures attendees, and the AI technology crops participants’ faces and ensures everyone is visible. Users can choose headshot or half-body mode to adapt to any meeting situation. The CAM550 and VB342 Pro also boast built-in AI gesture recognition that works both with Teams Rooms and the Teams desktop client to operate the camera. Meanwhile, the devices eliminate common touchpoints to increase meeting safety. Meeting participants can easily control the camera through AI functionality by holding up one finger on either side of the face.