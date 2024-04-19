AVer, Biamp Enhance Collaboration

AVer Information and Biamp are collaborating on collaboration. The new solution designed for the hybrid workplace uses data from Biamp Parlé conferencing microphones with Beamtracking technology to automatically trigger AVer cameras and focus on active participants, ensuring everyone feels engaged and seen.

Beamtracking Parlé microphones continuously identify active speakers anywhere in the room. This voice data, combined with the features of Biamp Tesira digital signal processors, delivers a rich audio experience with crystal clear voice reproduction. AVer’s camera tracking solution seamlessly integrates with this dynamic data stream, translating it into real-time camera actions.

“At AVer, we’re thrilled to harness this innovative Biamp audio technology and take the conferencing experience up a level,” said Stanley Cheng, VP at AVer. “By automatically keeping participants in frame and optimizing audio clarity, this integration fosters a more engaging and productive environment for remote teamwork.”

“Biamp is on a mission to elevate the conferencing experience while making it simpler, from the end-user to the installer, and this collaboration with AVer is one more big step,” said Zach Snook, director of product management at Biamp. “Meeting with colleagues should always be an easy process, and every participant should be seen and heard. These shared principals between Biamp and AVer form a great foundation for continued technology collaboration.”

For versatile camera control, this system offers presenter tracking to automatically follow the presenter, zone tracking for pre-defined areas, and a hybrid mode for combining the two. This flexibility, along with support for a wide range of AVer cameras and Biamp Parlé conferencing microphones, allows integrators to design conferencing experiences tailored to each room’s specific needs.