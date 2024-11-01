AV Technology Manager’s Guide to Collaboration 2025

By
( )
published

Check out the AV Technology Manager's Guide to Collaboration 2025 to start your planning for next year.

AV Tech Manager&#039;s Guide to Collaboration
(Image credit: Future)

NOW AVAILABLE! AV Technology Manager's Guide to Collaboration 2025

38 Thought Leaders | We asked industry experts to share insight into trends, and AV and IT solutions that continue to shape the modern workplace, wherever it may be.

AV/IT Teams | Check out how 500 classrooms in one school district digitally enhanced learning opportunities that leverage the latest interactive tools and enable centralized, system-wide control.

6 Case Studies | Cutting-Edge Upgrade for a Historic Hall | A New PTZ Perspective for Sporting Arenas | Partnership Powers the Future of Collaboration | Managing Multipurpose Presentation Spaces | Video Wall Helps Build a Better Boardroom | Conference-Goers Enjoy Improved Accessibility

39 Products That Facilitate Collaboration | PTZs, Interactive Displays, In-Ceiling Microphones, All-in-one Video Bars, Switchers, Headsets, Projectors, Ultra-wide Displays, Collaboration Systems, Voice-lift, Encoders and Decoders, Mounting Systems, Scheduling Software, and many more.

Read more!

 

AV Technology Staff

The staff of AV Technology serves the community of decision-makers comprising AV/IT technology managers and directors, instructional technologists, and anyone making or influencing AV/IT technology decisions within their respective facilities and institutions. 