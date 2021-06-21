AV Technology Announces Winners of 2021 ISE Best of Show, Best in Market Awards

AV Technology is pleased to announce the winners of its Best in Market ’21 and Best of Show at ISE 2021 awards programs, which were held in conjunction with five of our industry-leading pro audio and AV titles, including Installation, Mix, Residential Systems, Sound & Video Contractor, and Tech & Learning.

(Image credit: Future)

The Best of Market Awards program showcases the most innovative technology from around the AV marketplace in the last 12 months. The entries were submitted and paid for by the manufacturers, and the content was open to all producers of professional AV products and solutions regardless of their exhibitor/non-exhibitor status at this summer’s major trade shows. Winners were selected based on merits of innovation and performance.

“It’s an honor to recognize the ongoing efforts by the industry’s brilliant engineers to push the limits of what’s possible with technology,” said Matt Pruznick, editor of AV Technology. “The need for solutions to help us connect creatively has never been greater, and it’s been incredible to see the progress in the evolution of these leading companies’ offerings. Congratulations to our winners!”

Best of Show Winners

Nexmosphere XT-EF series

Poly Lens Desktop App and Poly+

Poly Voyager Focus 2

Ross Video Graphite PPC (Portable Production Centre)

Best in Market Winners