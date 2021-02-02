AV Pros Launch Re-Sauce Business Consultancy

After a short leave of absence from the front line, three AV professionals–Gordon Dutch (former shareholder and executive at Peerless-AV), Lee Baker (former Midwich Group commercial director), and Ian Sempers (former owner of Medium UK)—have joined forces to form a new business consultancy, called Re-Sauce, primarily focused on PR, marketing, and sales for the global professional AV, IT, and CE sectors.

Re-Sauce Exec Team (L to R): Gordon Dutch, Ian Sempers, and Lee Baker (Image credit: Re-Sauce)

Dutch will take on the role of CEO within the new business, while Baker will become the chairman, and Sempers will serve as the non-exec and finance director.

“Over the past year, our industry and the world has changed almost beyond recognition," said Dutch. "The shows we all attended for years have either been cancelled or delayed. Meetings, networking events have currently all been replaced by some form of virtual launch, Zoom, or Teams call, and all AV, CE, and IT businesses have had to review their business models, from fixed costs through to how they market and sell. This new business, Re-Sauce, will have a solid focus on business consultancy, digital marketing services, as well as the more traditional forms of press and public relations."

“When Gordon approached us both about becoming involved in Re-Sauce, we were really excited by the proposition," added Baker. "Between us, we have a huge amount of contacts, business experience in building, running, selling, and floating businesses globally. We all enjoyed a fantastic relationship when Gordon ran Peerless-AV Europe and so we are really looking forward to working together again.”

For more information, visit www.re-sauce.net or email hello@re-sauce.net.