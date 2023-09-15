AV LINK Debuts New Addition to Its Extender Family

AV LINK launched the new WUH-3MLCU wall-plate extender, expanding the product lineof 4K/60Hz HDMI extenders. The 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 HDBaseT 3.0 HDMIand USB-C extender enables to switch between USB-C and HDMI video sources withthe WUH-3MLCU (Transmitter) and transports the video stream to the HDBaseT equipment (Receiver).

The WUH-3MLCU wall-plate extender also provides a USB-B (USB 2.0) connector to connect a desk computer (USB Host) for the remote control. The WUH-3MLCU wall-plate extender offers integrator-friendly and dependable options for extending 4K/60Hz AV signals to over 130 feet, building on AV LINK's deep expertise in 4K and 8K technologies.

Every product in the 4K/60Hz HDMI extender family offers versatile installation choices for commercial applications ranging from conference rooms and schools to long-distance video delivery. The whole HDBaseT product family consists of: