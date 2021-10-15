Authenticator app aims to provide professors with real-time hybrid class attendance data (EdScoop)

"A digital authentication company called Smartphone Access for Everyone is testing software at three colleges that automatically tracks which students log in to class online and in-person."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

An attendance-authenticating app from Smartphone Access for Everyone can help educators verify student attendance, even when classes support hybrid/Hy-Flex models. As SAFE's David Schropfer explains that the app solves a long-standing problem in higher ed that has become worsened during the pandemic, because "in the world of hybrid classes where some of your students are online, and some of your students are sitting right in front of you, that problem is exacerbated."