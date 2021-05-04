Audix Ships A127 Omnidirectional Metal Film Condenser Mic

The What: Audix, is now shipping the A127 Omnidirectional Metal Film Condenser Microphone for critical recording applications.

[How to Hire an Integrator]

Audix A127 (Image credit: Audix)

The What Else: According to Audix, the A127 is the culmination of years of research and development in condenser technology and is designed to capture acoustic instruments with transparency, accuracy, and purity. Utilizing a reference-grade, half-inch Type 1 metal film capsule, the omnidirectional A127 delivers audio capture for professional studio recording, broadcast, film, and sound design.

Capsule design features a precision-tuned, 3-micron metal diaphragm for detailed and reliable performance. The A127 circuit is designed and built to exacting specifications, and is coupled to the capsule by a series of driven shields to protect the microphone from external interference and capacitive coupling. The mechanical components of the gold-plated shield and the corrosion-resistant housing are precision-machined by Audix in Wilsonville, OR.

The Bottom Line: With a frequency response of 10Hz-20kHz, a wide dynamic range of 133dB and an ultra-low self-noise of 7dBA, Audix says the A127 excels in the most demanding applications.