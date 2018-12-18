Audiovisual Technician (Florida Institute of Technology)

Institution: Florida Institute of Technology

Post date: 12/18/2018

Location: Melbourne, FL

Job Summary:

Florida Institute of Technology is currently searching for an Audiovisual Technician for the Information Technology department. This is a full-time position.

The Audiovisual Systems Technician is responsible for installing and maintaining presentation systems that are used in instructional delivery at the university. This includes audiovisual systems used in classroom-based education as well as video production systems used in distance and online content delivery. Works with Crestron Control systems that integrate various classroom technologies such as projectors, projection screens, document cameras, and computer systems. Must be detail oriented and understand wiring diagrams, signal flow, and have a working knowledge of network protocol. Also, works with cameras, microphones, and other recording devices to capture presentations. This position is normally scheduled to work from 8 to 5 Monday through Friday, but frequent weekend and evening work also required to support campus events.

