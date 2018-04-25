Nashville AES’s 21st Annual AudioMasters Benefit Golf Tourney Slated for May 17 & 18

Nashville’s pro audio community gathers in May for the coming of age of its most anticipated annual social and community involvement event, the 21 Annual AudioMasters golf tournament. JBL Professional by Harman returns as title sponsorship of the JBL Professional AudioMasters Live Benefit Golf Tournament on May 17, where the focus is on the Nashville live sound community. Thanks to the generosity of Chuck and Lisa Surack, perennial title sponsor Sweetwater Sound returns for Studio Day—the Sweetwater AudioMasters Benefit Golf Tournament on May 18.

While the AudioMasters is renowned for being spectacular fun, the event is most importantly a way for the community to take care of its own as the primary funding mechanism for the home-grown 501(c)(3) non-profit Nashville Engineer Relief Fund (NERF). NERF provides financial assistance for individuals in the greater Nashville audio engineering community who, through illness and tragic circumstances, are unable to practice their profession or face other serious problems.

The field comprises up to 128 players each day of the AudioMasters. Nashville’s live sound community, studio engineers, and producers dominate the field. Other players include manufacturers’ representatives (typically teamed with local client engineers), studio owners and operators, media representatives, and gear vendors.

There are activities at every tee, ranging from food and beverage, to swag and competitions, and past offerings have even included activities like massages and carnival games. The end of each day revolves around dinner and handing out trophies and competition hole prizes. The AudioMasters is held at the Harpeth Hills golf course on the southern edge of Nashville.

“When someone in the JSS family had a crisis situation, and NERF was there to help, JSS committed to support NERF through AudioMasters sponsorship," said Jason Spence, CEO of AVL services firm, JSS. "We’re proud to work with NERF to help our community take care of our own and you can find us on the tee of hole four every year.”

Players and sponsors wanting to join the fun and show their support for the Nashville audio community can register for foursomes and remaining sponsorships through the event’s online registration pages here. Advance registration for players includes a substantial discount for foursomes with an AES member on their team.

For more information on NERF and the JBL Professional AudioMasters Live and Sweetwater AudioMasters, visit theaudiomasters.org.

