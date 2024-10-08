AudioControl Introduces New Amplifier with Dante Network Connectivity

AudioControl is incorporating Dante network connectivity into the Director Model M4800D multizone amplifier, eight-channel platform. The AudioControl Director Model M4800D combines 100 watts/8-Ohms, 200 watts/4-Ohms of output into an 8x4 stereo matrix that extracts clarity and detail from any loudspeaker, plus onboard DSP (digital signal processing) including graphic and parametric equalization by zone. The M4800D allows for the ability to bridge channels, giving integrators configuration flexibility for any imaginable system design.

“Dante technology built into AudioControl’s best-in-class high-power amplifier lineup enables integrators to deliver the clarity of uncompressed audio over a standard IP network using readily available CAT5e, CAT6 or fiber optic cable with near-zero latency,” explained Steve Haas, director of product development at AudioControl. “Factor in the matrix switching and DSP features of the Director Model M4800D, all engineered into a compact 1U chassis, and this amplifier represents the ultimate multi-zone solution for AV professionals.”

AudioControl’s DSP engine also offers an expanding library of onboard custom digital profiles tailored for popular architectural loudspeakers, enabling integrators to quickly fine-tune each zone for ultimate performance. The M4800D also features full matrix audio capability from any of the eight analog/digital inputs to any output across single or multiple amplifier channels. The Director Model M4800D delivers AudioControl’s known audio performance while utilizing minimal rack space.