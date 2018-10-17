Audio-Technica Offers New Bundles for Content Creators

The What: Audio-Technica is offering four new bundles catered to content creators, including podcasters, videographers, live-streamers, YouTubers, and beyond. Developed in direct response to customer input, these cost-effective bundles provide turnkey microphone/headphone solutions for all aspects of content creation.

The What Else: The AT2005USBPK bundle includes an AT2005USB Cardioid Dynamic USB/XLR Microphone with ATH-M20x headphones and custom boom arm. The AT2020PK bundle includes an AT2020 Cardioid Condenser Microphone, ATH-M20x headphones and custom boom arm. The AT2020USB+PK bundle includes an AT2020USB+ Cardioid Condenser USB Microphone, ATH-M20x headphones and custom boom arm. The AT2035PK bundle includes an AT2035 Cardioid Condenser Microphone, ATH-M20x headphones, custom boom arm and shock mount.

The Bottom Line: These four content creation bundles will be available fall 2018 with U.S. street pricing as follows: AT2005USBPK bundle $129; AT2020PK bundle $149; AT2020USB+PK bundle $199; AT2035PK bundle $199.