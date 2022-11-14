Audio-Technica Offers AT8700 Adjustable Boom Arm for Content Creation

Audio-Technica (opens in new tab) expanded its offerings for content creation with the AT8700 Adjustable Microphone Boom Arm. Although engineered generally for A-T’s 20 Series microphones and their use in podcasting, streaming and other modes of content creation, the AT8700 is just as useful for all other microphones and applications requiring a boom arm.

[Audio-Technica Celebrates 60 Years of Analog Audio] (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

This table-mount boom arm securely attaches to the edge of a desk and features 5/8-27 thread and heavy-duty suspension allowing full 360-degree rotation, while providing users the ability to place the microphone in the exact position they need when recording, podcasting, streaming, etc. Users can attach their favorite microphone to this professional-quality boom arm to add versatility to their recording or streaming setup and free up space. The unit comes standard with six USB cable clips, six XLR cable clips and a table clamp. Additionally, the AT8700 folds for easy transportation.

“As our 20 Series line of microphones continues to expand and improve, it is important for us to have a boom arm that matches the quality of each of our products, and the AT8700 acts as a premium boom arm solution for content creators and beyond,” stated Gary Boss, Audio-Technica U.S. marketing director.