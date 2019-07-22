Audio-Technica Now Shipping Updated MicroSet Microphones

The What: Audio-Technica is now shipping the BP892x, BP893x, and BP894x MicroSet headworn microphones—updated versions of its BP892, BP893, and BP894 models.

The What Else: Audio-Technica’s high-SPL BP892x MicroSet microphone features a subminiature omnidirectional condenser capsule that delivers extremely intelligible, natural audio with a flat, extended frequency response that is well suited for stage and television talent, lecturers, and worship leaders. The ultra-lightweight and inconspicuous BP892x hooks securely behind either ear and can be worn for hours without fatigue. For maximum stability and comfort, the included AT8464x dual-ear adapter kit converts the MicroSet to a dual-ear-worn unit.

The BP893x MicroSet, with its unobtrusive 0.2-inch boom, is a high-SPL omnidirectional condenser headworn microphone that offers inconspicuous, under-the-ear placement, along with clear, natural vocal pickup. Its lightweight, low-profile design makes the microphone well suited for use by stage and television talent, lecturers, worship leaders, and others.

The high-SPL, low-profile BP894x MicroSet subminiature cardioid condenser headworn microphone hooks behind either ear for a secure, comfortable fit and delivers a flat, extended frequency response, resulting in extremely intelligible, natural audio. The microphone features a rotating capsule housing with talk-side indicator for polar pattern placement and provides rejection of outside noise, with high gain-before-feedback when used with live sound systems and stage monitors.

The Bottom Line: The line offers a number of improvements over its predecessor, include detachable cables and more secure ear loops for comfort and fit. All models will be available with a variety of terminations for wired, Audio-Technica, and third-party wireless systems, and in black or beige.