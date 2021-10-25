Audio-Technica Debuts BP28, BP28L Line+ Gradient Large Diaphragm Condenser Microphones

The What: Audio-Technica is launching its new BP28 14-inch (355.6 mm) and BP28L 22.4-inch (569 mm) Line + Gradient large diaphragm condenser microphones. These microphones combine a large-diaphragm condenser element with a 28 mm diameter shotgun design for outstanding low-noise performance.

The What Else: Particularly suitable for long-distance miking for audio acquisition for film or professional broadcast, the BP28 and BP28L offer a highly directional pickup pattern, with the BP28L's pattern being exceptionally narrow. They provide a flat frequency response and exceptionally low noise levels (BP28: 8 dB; BP28L: 3 dB) and transformer-coupled outputs that produce a smooth sonic character. Extremely high sensitivity (BP28: -28 dBV; BP28L: -23 dBV), wide dynamic range (135 dB), and high-SPL capability (BP28: 143 dB; BP28L: 138 dB), and they are equipped with a switchable 80 Hz high-pass filter and 10 dB pad. Both. The mics' rugged housing is made of lightweight, structural-grade aluminum alloy.

The Bottom Line: With extremely tight polar patterns and a patented acoustic port design that maintains directionality across the entire frequency range, these shotgun microphones are specially designed to meet the needs of broadcast, film, television, outdoor recording and theater applications.