Audio Out to Host Charity Golf Outing

Audio Out is hosting a charity golf outing on Oct. 17 at Deer Park Golf Club in Oglesby, IL. All proceeds will benefit COVID-19 research.

Jeff Grubich, founder and CEO of Audio Out, lost his mother Nancy Welch Grubich on May 8 to COVID-19. This loss inspired him to do his part to eradicate the virus.

"COVID-19 has impacted the entire world, and AV professionals are not exempt" said Grubich. "This golf tournament will be a fun day for all, and, even better, the proceeds will go to fund COVID-19 research via OSF HealthCare. So, get your team of four together, strap on your golf attire, and let’s hit the links!"

There is a $75 charge per person that includes 18 holes of golf with a cart and lunch. Raffles will be held throughout the day with donations from AtlasIED and other pro AV manufacturers, and there will be a performance by a local band at the conclusion of the event.

To register, visit https://forms.gle/8hBsHBkyind5LuYY6. For more information, email jeff@audioout.org.