Audio Engineering Society Welcomes New President

Jonathan Wyner has started his term as president of the Audio Engineering Society beginning January 1, 2021. Wyner’s experience includes 30-plus years as both an active AES member and as an audio technologist. His professional industry involvement currently includes his roles as chief engineer at M Works Mastering, education director for iZotope in Cambridge, MA, and professor at Berklee College of Music in Boston.

“Jonathan has proven his leadership and vision during his year on the AES board of directors as president-elect,” said outgoing AES president Agnieszka Roginska. “The AES is in excellent hands for the coming year.”

Wyner’s longstanding commitment to the AES has been demonstrated by his multiple roles in the society, including serving on the board of directors, the board of governors, and as a member of multiple committees including Broadcast and Online Delivery and the Recording Technology and Practices Technical Committee and the Diversity and Inclusion committees. He chaired a symposium focused on machine learning application in audio during the fall of 2020. Wyner was presented with AES Board of Governors Awards in recognition of co-chairing the 145th and 147th AES Conventions in New York in 2018 and 2019 and the online 149th AES Convention in 2020.

“The AES is the most varied international assemblage of experts, thought leaders, researchers, manufacturers, and practitioners of audio in the world,” Wyner said. “During our recent fall event we had attendees from 82 countries. Each of us has our individual interests and goals for our work, but a passion for audio ties us together. There are so many interesting and exciting developments taking place in the world of audio. The pillars I am energized to stand up can be summed up in three words: Equity, Sustainability and Innovation.”

Wyner, in addition to being an accomplished musician and performer, has mastered and produced thousands of recordings. Credits include James Taylor, David Bowie, Aerosmith, the London Symphony, Miles Davis, Thelonius Monk, Pink Floyd, and Nirvana. Additional accolades include production of the Grammy-nominated soundtrack for PBS special Invention and Alchemy (Deborah Henson-Conant, 2005), the mastering of the first recording of a full-length opera (Madame Butterfly 1912, BBC), and the first interactive CD game (Play it By Ear, Rykodisc). In 2012 he authored Audio Mastering: Essential Practices, published by Hal Leonard/Berklee Press, and has also authored undergraduate and graduate course materials for Berklee Music Online. Wyner is the recipient of a TEC award, presented for iZotope’s Pro Audio Essentials game-based platform developed to help music producers practice and improve their audio skills.