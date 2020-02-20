Audio Engineering Society Welcomes Agnieszka Roginska as President

Agnieszka Roginska has begun her term as president of the Audio Engineering Society as of January 1, 2020. Currently celebrating her 20th year as an AES member, Roginska has served in numerous leadership roles within the society. Professionally, she currently holds the positions of professor of Music Technology and the vice-chair of the Music and Performing Arts Professions Department at New York University.

(Image credit: Audio Engineering Society)

Roginska’s commitment to the AES and the advancement of audio science and technology has been exemplified through many years of involvement, serving on the AES Executive Committee and Board of Directors, as well as the committees for Awards, Conference Policy, Education, Laws and Resolutions, Diversity and Inclusion, and the AES Educational Foundation. She has received AES Board of Governors Awards in recognition of chairing the 127th and co-chairing the 143rd AES International Conventions, and an AES Fellowship Award in recognition of excellence in audio research and service to the Audio Engineering Society.

In her role at New York University as professor of Music Technology, Roginska’s work involves conducting research in the simulation and applications of immersive and 3D audio including the capture, analysis and synthesis of auditory environments, auditory displays, and applications in augmented acoustic sensing. She is the author of numerous publications about the acoustics and psychoacoustics of immersive audio and auditory displays, and co-editor of the recently published book titled Immersive Sound: The Art and Science of Binaural and Multi-Channel Audio. Her education background includes Music Technology degrees from Northwestern University (Ph.D.) and New York University (M. Mus.) and Computer Applications in Music (Honors) and Piano Performance (Major) B.Mus. from McGill University.

“It is an honor and a privilege to begin my term as president of the Audio Engineering Society—the world’s leading society of audio professionals, creative artists, scientists, educators, and students,” Roginska said in her inaugural AES president’s message. “One of my goals in 2020 is to build membership and continue to recognize that we are a diverse community of members—whether you are a student just exploring the world of audio, a young professional entering the workforce and growing in experience, in mid-career maintaining your skills while learning new ones in our rapidly changing industry, or a seasoned professional who wants to give back to the community as a mentor. I look forward to a year of partnership with you, our fellow members and dedicated volunteers, working together with our AES Board of Directors, Board of Governors, Technical Committees, HQ staff, and Executive Director Colleen Harper. We will continue the momentum and build on the successes started by those who have come before us shaping the future of our Audio Engineering Society.”

