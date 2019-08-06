Audinate releases new version of Dante Controller with Dante Updater feature

The What: Audinate has released the Dante Controller 4.2.3 with Dante Updater.

The What Else: Dante Updater is a new feature designed to make it easier to update firmware in Dante devices. Firmware files are hosted by Audinate so they are always up to date. Dante Updater allows product manufacturers to more easily bring critical updates to customers by making them available directly in Dante Controller with one-click installation.

[Audinate Teams With NXP on Dante Design Kit for i.MX 8M Mini]

The Bottom Line: Dante Updater automatically discovers and associates updates with connected devices in a clear, unambiguous interface. It allows users to take advantage of new Dante features and capabilities without hunting for product-specific installers and enables the deployment of updates to an entire system at once.

Dante Controller with Dante Updater is free for all users and is available now.