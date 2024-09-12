Audinate, Lawo Collaborate on Native Dante Compatibility for HOME Apps

Audinate and Lawo are collaborating to bring Dante audio and video technologies into Lawo’s HOME Apps. This will include the provision of native discovery and management mechanisms for Dante devices and software as well as access to Dante audio and video within Lawo’s HOME management platform.

For seamless interoperability, Lawo intends to integrate Dante APIs and SDKs for access to control, management, and media signals for Dante networks directly into HOME. To this end, Lawo will also introduce new Dante Importer (southbound) and Dante Exporter (northbound) services into, and out of, HOME, which will be similar to the approach Lawo developed for the interaction between HOME-native and NMOS-compatible devices.

This underscores the importance of the Dante network protocol in the studio, install, and live-sound sectors and will enable the coexistence of the Dante and RAVENNA protocols on a microservice-based application level. Already available for audio hardware by means of Dante cards installed in a Lawo Power Core modular I/O and DSP gateway, the envisaged integration will now be extended to HOME Apps and also include Dante AV video signals.

The most obvious benefit of this collaboration will be the ability to mix a diverse pool of audio sources (Dante, SMPTE ST2110, NDI, SRT, and RAVENNA) with Lawo’s HOME mc² DSP app controlled from an mc² audio or crystal broadcast console, or a headless mixer setup.

HOME Apps’ Dante integration is expected to provide interoperability and agility for a diverse range of Dante-enabled sources and destinations, such as power amplifiers, immersive audio speaker arrays, and more.

“The integration of Dante into HOME Apps is an important milestone for Lawo’s open, unified HOME platform,” stated Jamie Dunn, Lawo’s Deputy CEO. “Providing Dante integration on a server-based microservice level is bound to yield a vast range of creative benefits for operators as it helps them navigate the transition to future-proof hardware-abstracted processing.”