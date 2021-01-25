Audinate Announces SDK for Dante Embedded Platform

The What: Audinate has announced the availability of a software development kit (SDK) for manufacturers of Arm-based audio products. This SDK lets manufacturers deploy Dante audio networking as on-chip software in their products, reducing costs and conserving on space while delivering world-class audio performance.

The What Else: The Dante Embedded Platform SDK provides the tools needed to develop Dante-enabled products built upon 32- and 64-bit Arm Cortex-A processors using a Linux operating system, and supports online license activation for OEMs. The SDK allows manufacturers to validate their own designs for performance and capability, ensuring solid reliability for end users.

[The Integration Guide to Dante-Enabled AV]

“We’re very pleased to offer the first SDK for Dante as software,” said Nick Mariette, product manager at Audinate. “We’re just beginning to see the changes brought to the AV industry through families of software-based products. Arm-based audio devices are incredibly flexible and cost effective, and now Dante can be integrated in to deliver a truly great customer experience.”

The Bottom Line: The Dante Embedded Platform SDK for Arm processors is available immediately. In addition to support for Arm Cortex-A processors, a Dante Embedded Platform SDK for x86-based audio products is anticipated for release in the near future.