Atlona Velocity Touch Panel Line Expands with New 10-Inch Model

The What: Atlona has added a 10-inch touch panel to its Velocity System family of IP-enabled AV control system products. Now shipping, the AT-VTP-1000VL brings a larger graphical surface to manage complex control applications and higher end installations with ease.

Atlona AT-VTP-1000VL (Image credit: Atlona)

The What Else: The Velocity AT-VTP-1000VL adds space for users that require simpler control of video walls, high-density matrix switchers, audio DSPs, and other applications with intensive control function requirements.

The AT-VTP-1000VL is also useful as a room scheduling panel for lobbies, hallways, and meeting spaces that need a quick and easy way to visualize room availability. It features surround bezel lighting ensuring that the LEDs are visible regardless of the panel’s orientation, while being near invisible in discreet locations when not in use. When active, the bright LED lighting surrounding the panel’s edge clearly displays room status in scheduling applications, and also provides added emphasis while managing AV control functions.

The Bottom Line: Available in black or white versions, the AT-VTP-1000VL allows for resellers and system integrators to stock a single panel to support both AV control and room scheduling, and satisfy many AV requirements. Flexible mounting capabilities include a built-in VESA 75 mounting hole pattern on the back of the panel for compatibility with third-party mounts and a supplied dual purpose mount for either glass or one-gang US, UK, and EU wall openings.