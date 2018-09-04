Atlona Names House of Representatives Rep for Residential AV Business

Atlona has named House of Representatives, Inc. as its manufacturer’s representative for its residential and light commercial business across New England and upstate New York.

The 35-year old manufacturer’s representative emphasizes consistent local sales and support. Its team will work closely with Atlona’s sales and technical personnel, and focus on direct, in-person contact and communications with systems integrators throughout the region.

Jeff Martin, managing partner, House of Representatives, Inc., said Atlona provides exceptional value through cost-efficient products that function reliably across the broader AV ecosystem. He especially sees opportunity for Atlona’s OmniStream R-Type AV over IP solutions in residential and light commercial projects.

“Atlona’s strength in delivering the video experience over IP goes to the nucleus of today’s integration business, where increasingly everything resides on the network,” said Martin. “Atlona is a direct fit with a wide portfolio that clearly supports our customer base, and thus see many opportunities for interoperability across complete networked solutions. What will drive that success is our customer-first approach. We don’t telemarket; we are a viable resource for integrators, consistently in the field and on job sites to provide support and solve problems.”

Martin added that Atlona has policies across product support, including a 10-year warranty, that make life easier for integrators. “Atlona is clearly tier one in this department, with procedures and policies that their competitors simply do not have.”

The House of Representatives, Inc. team will complement their sales and support strategy with training and educational initiatives, some of which will take place in cooperation with Atlona. Martin believes such initiatives will go a long way in helping integrators less familiar with Atlona to better understand the advantage of Atlona product design, how the products function, and what makes them particularly reliable.

“House of Representatives, Inc. will be instrumental in communicating the evolving value proposition of Atlona, and the viability of our solutions, for residential and light commercial projects that cross AV over IP, 4K/HDR switching and distribution and whole-home audio among other opportunities,” said Adam Griffin, regional sales manager, northeast for Atlona.

The House of Representatives, Inc. team will join Atlona on its booth this week at CEDIA, taking place Thursday-Saturday at the San Diego Convention Center. Atlona exhibits at Booth 3015.