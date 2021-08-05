Atlona Issues New Wallplate HDMI, USB Extender

The What: Atlona is introducing the AT-OME-EX-WP-KIT-LT, a cost-effective wallplate HDMI and USB extender for classrooms and small meeting places. Available immediately, the new transmitter/receiver kit extends 4K/UHD HDMI video, embedded audio, power, control signals and USB data over HDBaseT for video conferencing, distance learning and other applications.

The What Else: The newest extension product in Atlona's Omega Series of AV integration solutions for modern workspaces and meeting environments, the OME-EX-WP-KIT-LT offers the rich core functionality of Atlona's AT-OME-EX-WP-KIT in a lower-priced configuration optimized for small spaces with shorter extension requirements.

The OME-EX-WP-KIT-LT extends 1080p60 HDMI and USB data signals up to 230 feet over HDBaseT, while 4K/UHD HDMI video—at 60 Hz with 4:2:0 chroma subsampling, or 30 Hz with 4:4:4—can be extended up to 130 feet. HDCP 2.2 compliance enables the transport of protected content.

The kit's included AT-OME-EX-TX-WP-LT transmitter features a space-efficient, U.S. single-gang wallplate form factor with interchangeable black and white trim kits, enabling inconspicuous, flush-mount installation into walls and floor boxes or furniture such as lecterns and desks. The corresponding AT-OME-EX-RX-LT receiver measures just one inch high and can be installed discreetly behind a display or above a projector with included surface mounting hardware.

The Bottom Line: The OME-EX-WP-KIT-LT's USB 2.0 extension capabilities make it ideal for soft codec and web-based conferencing applications. Supporting a host PC and one peripheral device at the transmitter plus two ports for peripherals at the receiver, the extender can easily integrate a PC and speakerphone or microphone near the presenter with a camera or soundbar at a wall-mounted display elsewhere in the room. The kit can also provide AV and USB extension for a touch-enabled display, enabling remote PC control at a lectern or other location.