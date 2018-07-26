Atlona Appoints D&H Distributing Company as National IT Distributor

Atlona announced that D&H Distributing Company, a technology distributor of IT and electronics, has become its first manufacturer’s representative to focus exclusively on IT professionals tasked with managing AV systems over the network. Based in Harrisburg, PA, D&H Distributing Company will represent Atlona on a national basis, with an emphasis on marketing Atlona’s AV-over-IP solutions to its Small-to-Medium-Size Business (SMB) customers.

Since its founding in 1918, D&H has evolved to focus on vertical markets such as cyber security, data center and cloud infrastructures. More recently, the company has aggressively targeted the commercial AV, digital signage space, and collaboration through its SMB division, with an emphasis on corporate, government, education and houses of worship.

Pete Hurley, sales director for D&H Distributing Company’s SMB PROAV Division, notes that Atlona products are a seamless complement to the bill of material requests from our reseller community. “Atlona’s inclusion in the projects calling for Cisco, Intel, commercial displays, integration projectors, screens and mounts provide an important differentiator from competitive IT distributors that lack a strong AV-over-IP partner,” said Hurley.

“Cat6 cable drives virtually everything today across the AV ecosystem, and IT resellers are the first professionals working behind the walls in any project,” he said. “It’s pertinent that we speak directly to the professionals that will ultimately play a defining role in how IP-based technology will drive collaborative and multimedia spaces in tomorrow’s AV landscape. Atlona’s strength and innovation across its AV-over-IP product line will position us a strong, valuable and relevant partner to IT professionals faced with the challenges of managing AV systems over IP networks.”

D&H will focus on marketing three Atlona AV-over-IP product lines to IT resellers:

OmniStream, a comprehensive AV-over-IP platform for the switching and distribution of video, audio and USB over the network

Velocity, an IP- and cloud-enabled AV control platform that offers unprecedented scalability for up to 5,000 controlled devices within an IT infrastructure

AMS, a powerful, easy-to-use IP management system to configure, monitor and service multiple Atlona products from a web browser

D&H and Atlona will work closely on training and education initiatives for IT resellers still learning their way with AV-over-IP technologies. The two companies will also demonstrate Atlona AV-over-IP products at the upcoming ChannelCon 2018 (CC18) show (Booth 1227), taking place at the Marriott Wardman Park, in Washington, D.C., from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2018. Atlona and D&H are both corporate members of the Computer Technology Industry Association, better known as CompTIA, a leading trade organization serving the IT industry.

“We share the D&H vision of empowering, educating, and supporting technology users across the SMB customers they serve,” said Amelia Vrabel, director of sales, central and commercial distribution, Atlona. “Through our combined proactive sales and field operations, we plan to show IT resellers and certified integrators (CIs) how to design and implement Atlona AV-over-IP workflows that help their clients increase their efficiency, productivity and output. And as a result of our new partnership, D&H’s Certified Technology Specialists and sales force can put together customized, end-to-end solutions that truly address the unique needs of schools, churches, government agencies, corporations and other SMB settings.”